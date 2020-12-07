Venus Williams Launches Vegan Protein Company Happy Viking

Tennis star Venus Williams has announced she is launching a vegan protein brand called Happy Viking. Williams adopted a plant-based diet in 2011 following a health crisis, and now wants to share the protein shake recipes she used when recovering from her health condition.

She created Happy Viking in collaboration with beverage company Dyla Brands. The company’s first product is a shake, available in Triple Chocolate and Vanilla Bean flavours. It contains 20 grams of pea and brown rice protein, as well as prebiotic fibre.

According to Williams, the recipe is the same one she used when recovering from her autoimmune disease. Having been forced to stop playing tennis following her diagnosis, she was able to return to the sport less than a year after adopting a plant-based diet.

Vegan protein is on the rise, with a recent report predicting the plant-based protein powder market will be worth $13 billion by 2026. Demand for vegan protein drinks and bars is also increasing.

Speaking to VegNews, Williams said the company’s name came from her “warrior mentality” and her desire to help others find their strength through a vegan diet. Her protein shakes are now available from Amazon and the Happy Viking website.

The athlete is no stranger to business — she completed a degree in business administration in 2015, and has already started both an interior design firm and a clothing and skincare line.

Recently, she also gave a keynote speech at the 2020 Unreasonable Impact COVID-19 Response Summit. The virtual event was designed to support companies making an impact in fighting Covid-19. One of the companies recognised was Air Protein, which is working on creating sustainable protein from elements in the air.

“A plant-based lifestyle is what you need for optimal health and aging well,” Williams told VegNews, adding, “Vegans get lots of protein. There’s so many ways to do it.”

