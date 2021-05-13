Verdino Green Foods Wants to Conquer European Plant-Based Frozen Pizza Market

Verdino Green Foods, a plant-based producer in Romania which offers a variety of pea protein-based products, is launching a new line of plant-based pizzas in seven European countries. The five new plant-based Verdino pizzas will first be available in retail outlets in Romania, Spain, Holland, Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Serbia.

As we reported last February, Verdino secured 3 million euros from Salconserv Food, commenting that this investment was a “bet on the food of the future”. Salconserv Food is the first and only Romanian producer to offer a plant-based alternative to minced meat based on pea protein. In February of this year, we reported that the company had a portfolio of 52 pea-based meat products, and now this has been expanded to a total of 66.

The brand’s new range consists of: Pizza Bacon 350g, Pizza Delight 370g with 4 plant-based toppings, Pizza Plantuna® 370g with a vegan alternative to tuna, Pizza Mexicana 370g and Pizza Pepperoni 350g with spicy plant-based salami.

“Consumers are more and more interested in making their pizza consumption more sustainable and we see this in how fast the European market for alternative pizza offerings is growing. As we have the technology, know-how and ingredients to make a perfect vegan pizza, we are honoured to launch the first Romanian plant-based frozen pizza. The pizza is healthy for both the consumer and the planet.

The innovative nature of our products is deeply rooted in our company’s values and beliefs: all the ingredients we use in the preparation of our products are sustainable, 100% plant-based and of the highest quality, in order to offer consumers the best possible enjoyment experience. Because of this commitment, Verdino Green Foods has already seen rapid growth in Europe,” says Eberhart Raducanu, CEO Verdino Green Foods.

Share article: share

share

share

email