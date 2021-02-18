Violife Debuts Smoky Cheddar Slices as Vegan Cheese Sees Rapid Growth Through COVID

Violife reports that the vegan cheese category continues to see rapid growth throughout the pandemic. Following the first lockdown last year, sales have continued to grow on average +48% vs last year which has resulted in the total plant-based cheese category growing to £37m and at a rate of +46% in the last month.

Simon Orchard, Country Manager UK & Ireland, Violife says: “We’re excited to announce the addition of Violife’s latest cheese-alternative innovation, the Smoky Cheddar Flavour Slices, to the brand’s ever-growing range. The breakthrough launch sees the smoked-flavour slices take on a round shape which is a vegan-first and allows for ease of use as well as great taste.

“Complete with an edible hickory rind which blends perfectly with the strong cheddar flavour, Violife’s Smoky Cheddar Flavour Slices are currently available at Tesco stores across the country, for anyone looking to grab a slice of the action.”

Violife’s new Smoky Cheddar Flavour Slices are available now at Tesco stores nationwide (£2.80 RSP).