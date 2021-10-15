Violife Launches Its First Festive Vegan Cheese Selection Box

Violife, the leading vegan cheese brand in the UK, has launched a festive selection box containing four of its products. The box includes a brand new cheese variety, Mozzarella Flavour With Cranberry.

The other products in the pack are the EPIC Mature Cheddar Flavour, the Smoky Cheddar Flavour, and the Crumbly Greek White. Additionally, the box contains three festive coasters printed with recipes featuring the cheeses. It is now available at both Sainsbury’s and Tesco, retailing at £6.

International expansion

Violife has gone from strength to strength in 2021. Over the summer, it launched another cheese selection box called the Vegan BBQ Pack, and it also debuted vegan butter and smoky slices earlier this year. Recently, it partnered with pizza chain Papa Murphy’s to offer plant-based pizzas across the US. It is now the fastest-growing vegan cheese brand in North America, and is already widely available across Europe.

“At Violife, we celebrate living life to its fullest — which is why we wanted to create a selection that offers shoppers everything they need to celebrate with family and friends this Christmas,” said Bianca Harris, Senior Marketing Manager at Violife. “The four indulgent flavours, including all new Mozzarella Flavour with Cranberry, are all 100% vegan and pair perfectly with grapes, chutneys and crackers, or can be used in a range of warming winter dishes, to provide a festive spread that is suitable for everyone to enjoy.”

