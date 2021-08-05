WaBa Grill Launches Plant-based Steak in Approx 200 Restaurants Across California and Arizona

California’s WaBa Grill, one of the USA’s leading fast-casual chains, announces the launch of Plantspired Steak at all of its almost 200 locations across California and Arizona, in partnership with Nasoya Foods USA, owned by Korea’s Pulmuone since 2016.

Pulmuone entered the alternative meat category this March with the Plantspired range which began with 20 new products in its domestic Korean market as well as in China, Japan and in the USA.

The collaboration marks the first time Nasoya has worked with a major restaurant chain. The plant-based steak is marinated with Asian style flavours then grilled and served with WaBa Grill’s signature WaBa Sauce, and is according to the chain “conveniently priced”.

“Today’s launch is significant for WaBa Grill as the continued evolution of our menu now includes Plantspired™ Steak, an amazing meat alternative that meets every need of our customers,” said Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing & Information Officer at WaBa Grill. “As we celebrate our 15th anniversary in 2021, our success is driven by the idea that healthy food made with quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all.”

“Nasoya plant-based products have been used by home cooks across the country for decades, so this collaboration is a natural evolution as more people than ever are looking for trusted plant-based products when dining out,” said Sung Yoon Nam, VP of Marketing at Nasoya. “We are very proud that Nasoya is making its QSR debut in all WaBa Grill stores and are confident that our Plantspired™ Steak will be a great addition to the menu to meet the evolving taste preferences and nutritional needs of WaBa Grill customers.”

For more information, visit www.WaBaGrill.com and www.nasoya.com.

Share article: share

share

share

email