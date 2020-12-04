Waitrose launches Super Green Kimchi as Kimchi Continues to Trend Globally

Kimchi, a Korean side dish traditionally served with every meal on the peninsula, is growing in popularity around the world as both consumers and investors become increasingly interested in fermented foods. The producer of Super Green Kimchi, Vadasz, reports a sales increase of 3,400% in the past 12 months as this trend continues.

The anti-inflammatory and immune boosting properties found in kimchi are increasingly sought-after as consumer awareness of good gut health and overall wellbeing grows, as well as an inclination towards health-forward foods in the wake of the pandemic. 55.8% of consumers said in a Vadasz survey that they were planning to eat a diet that is more plant-based in 2021, or had already adopted a plant-based diet, with 56.9% saying they were actively trying to improve their gut health.

High-end UK supermarket Waitrose is exclusively stocking Vadasz Super Green Kimchi – a live cultured super condiment which taps into the ‘gut friendly’ trend, which is now available in 140 stores and on the Waitrose website. The product is created with Chinese leaf cabbage, cucumbers, apples, kale, spring onions, green jalapeno chillies, ginger and garlic, and can be can be found in the chilled aisle. The Vadasz website also offers a traditional kimchi recipe.

Charlie Holland, senior brand manager for Vadasz, says: “Vadasz Kimchi has been flying off the shelves at Waitrose, the retailer which first launched our products. Customers have shared with us just how much they love the original recipe, so our fermentation experts have been busy in the kitchen developing a new recipe that we are sure shoppers will love. The Super Green recipe is packed full of flavour, but offers a modern take on a Korean classic – plus all the tasty ‘gutness’ you’d expect from fermented vegetables.”

Leyla Page, Buyer at Waitrose, says: “As consumers become increasingly health conscious, interest in fermented food is growing. Kimchi in particular is an unstoppable food trend, with shoppers keen to explore cuisines that can offer new flavours and textures. We’re pleased to exclusively share a completely new product with our customers, which we are sure will build on the popularity of the original Vadasz Raw Kimchi.”

Each pot of Vadasz Super Green Kimchi weighs 400g and has a Recommended Retail Price (RRP) of £4.50.

