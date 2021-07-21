Wasabi UK Extends Plant-Based Range with Vegan Salmon Sushi

British QSR chain Wasabi has added a plant-based salmon to its expanding vegan product line. The sushi and bento specialist has added the fish alternative – called Zalmon – to a vegan sushi box available now.

“It looks and tastes so much like salmon, even we can’t believe it’s not!⁠”

Wasabi is a Japanese-focused fast-food restaurant chain based in the UK, which has around 60 locations operating primarily in London as well as in New York. Its vegan range has been steadily growing, with multiple offerings now available including Vegan Hatsu and Maki Set, Cucumber or Avocado Hosomaki Set, gyozas, and more. It has also teamed up with plant-based meat producer Quorn for previous collaborations.

The new Zalmon product comes in a plant-based mini-set, featuring nigiri and uramaki rolls. With reports showing that 78% of consumers are keen to try alt seafood such as Zalmon, the market is experiencing rapid growth as consumers look for more sustainable seafood options. A new survey has also shown that messaging on alt seafood products’ environmental, health, and functional benefits can broaden their appeal among consumers.

“Another treat for summer… Our new vegan Zalmon is a tasty, plant-based alternative to one of our most popular sushi sets!⁠” said Wasabi on Instagram.



