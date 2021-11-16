Whole Foods Launches Vegan Holiday Meal as 56% of Americans Say Vegan Options Are Important

Whole Foods Market US has collaborated with chef Chloe Coscarelli to create a vegan holiday meal for two. It will be available throughout the holiday season from Whole Foods’ online store, retailing at $39.99.

The menu features:

Cremini Mushroom Roast: Roasted mushrooms blended with tempeh, onion, garlic, and herbs.

Mushroom Gravy: Made with three types of mushrooms, wine, garlic, and herbs.

Miso Creamed Greens: Sautéed kale in a white miso cashew sauce with roasted garlic.

Coconut Sweet Potato Casserole: Sweet potatoes with coconut milk, winter spices, and cranberries, topped with marshmallows and a streusel topping.

Jalapeño Cornbread Dressing: Made with chilis, corn, onions, and celery.

Pumpkin Curry Soup: Spiced pumpkin soup, sweetened with apple and puréed with coconut milk.

Plant-based at Whole Foods

A recent survey conducted by Whole Foods and Wakefield Research found that 58% of Americans have catered to guests following special diets, such as plant-based or gluten-free. Over half of those surveyed (56%) said that offering vegan options at holiday gatherings was important.

Whole Foods’ food trend predictions for 2022, which it announced last month, are almost all related to plant-based eating. They include hibiscus, grains, sunflower seeds, and reducetarianism. In May, the chain also revealed its first-ever plant-based trend predictions, which included nut cheeses, vegan children’s snacks, and alt-seafood.

“Plant-based is the grocery category to watch right now as brands continue to innovate by using new ingredients and processes that make plant-based products exciting for shoppers,” said Parker Brody, Senior Global Category Merchant for Plant-Based at Whole Foods Market.

