Whole Foods Launches Vegan Holiday Meal as 56% of Americans Say Vegan Options Are Important

    November 15, 2021
    Whole Foods Market US has collaborated with chef Chloe Coscarelli to create a vegan holiday meal for two. It will be available throughout the holiday season from Whole Foods’ online store, retailing at $39.99.

    The menu features:

    • Cremini Mushroom Roast: Roasted mushrooms blended with tempeh, onion, garlic, and herbs.
    • Mushroom Gravy: Made with three types of mushrooms, wine, garlic, and herbs.
    • Miso Creamed Greens: Sautéed kale in a white miso cashew sauce with roasted garlic.
    • Coconut Sweet Potato Casserole: Sweet potatoes with coconut milk, winter spices, and cranberries, topped with marshmallows and a streusel topping.
    • Jalapeño Cornbread Dressing: Made with chilis, corn, onions, and celery.
    • Pumpkin Curry Soup: Spiced pumpkin soup, sweetened with apple and puréed with coconut milk.

    Plant-based at Whole Foods

    Whole Foods predictions
    © Whole Foods

    A recent survey conducted by Whole Foods and Wakefield Research found that 58% of Americans have catered to guests following special diets, such as plant-based or gluten-free. Over half of those surveyed (56%) said that offering vegan options at holiday gatherings was important.

    Whole Foods’ food trend predictions for 2022, which it announced last month, are almost all related to plant-based eating. They include hibiscus, grains, sunflower seeds, and reducetarianism. In May, the chain also revealed its first-ever plant-based trend predictions, which included nut cheeses, vegan children’s snacks, and alt-seafood.

    “Plant-based is the grocery category to watch right now as brands continue to innovate by using new ingredients and processes that make plant-based products exciting for shoppers,” said Parker Brody, Senior Global Category Merchant for Plant-Based at Whole Foods Market.

