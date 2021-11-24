Wholly Veggie Continues Retail Expansion with Upcycled Cauliflower Product Rollout Across Canada

Canadian plant-based producer Wholly Veggie is debuting new products made from upcycled cauliflower. Developed with sustainable food tech innovator Outcast Foods, Wholly Veggie’s new Plant-based Mozzarella and Jalapeno Cheddar Sticks feature the brand’s patented upcycled cauliflower crust and will be rolling out in Sprouts Farmers Market across Canada.

“Collaborations such as this one represent the future of the food industry”

Founded to democratize access to healthy foods made from plants, Wholly Veggie teamed up with Outcast Foods to create the new products – the company taking misfit, unsellable, or cast-off produce and turning it into clean, sustainable, nutrient-dense food for wholesale, retail, and consumer use. These upcycling processes help divert food waste into value-added products.

Following the success of Wholly Veggie’s Cauliflower Wings, its new Mozzarella and Cheddar sticks are frozen products, featuring new to market plant-based cheeses that offer great stretch according to the company. Wholly Veggie recently increased its US presence through expansion into 1,200 Target locations, as well a national rollout with Whole Foods and now Sprouts. The brand is now distributed in over 5,000 stores across North America, with plans to double its retail footprint through continued US expansion in 2022.

Two great brands coming together to create impact

“This is a terrific example of two great brands coming together to create impact while giving consumers the delicious, plant-based products they are seeking out,” commented Johnathan Bonnell, Co-Founder, Wholly Veggie. “We see this as just the beginning of integrating upcycled Outcast ingredients into products that we continue to bring to the shelf through this partnership.”

Outcast Foods CEO Dr. Darren Burke added: “There’s no question that we are seeing a significant shift both from the consumer and from brands who want to be part of creating a more sustainable food value chain. Collaborations such as this one represent the future of the food industry.”