Wholly Veggie Launches Cauliflower Wings and Expands Into 1,200 Target Stores Throughout the US

Canadian plant-based food brand Wholly Veggie announced an increased US presence through its expansion into 1,200 Target locations. The company’s growth also includes new distribution through retail partners, UNFI in Southern California, and National Co+op Grocers (NCG).

Recognizing the growing consumer demand for convenient, vegetable-focused foods, Wholly Veggie recently launched a new line of Cauliflower Wings. The plant-based wings come in a variety of flavors, and each includes non-GMO vegan dipping sauces that are free from soy and gluten. The introduction of Cauliflower Wings complements the company’s overall strategy of introducing plant-based products that appeal to a broader audience and are simple to prepare.

“The team at Wholly Veggie is extremely excited about our expanded partnership with Target. Our mission is simple, make it easy for anyone to add healthy, vegetable-focused foods into their diet,” says Johnathan Bonnell, Co-Founder, Wholly Veggie. “Our increased availability with Target, as well as our retail partners NCG and those in California, gives us an opportunity to bring plant-based foods that celebrate the vegetable, into more homes across America!”

To make it easier for consumers to incorporate vegetables into their daily diet, the company will be launching a new e-commerce platform later this year to support this initiative. Customers will soon be able to purchase items directly through the brand’s website, and it will also introduce new products within the third quarter.

In addition to its new retail partners, Wholly Veggie products are available at SoCal’s Lassens, Lazy Acres, and Gelsons’ grocery stores.

Share article: share

share

share

email