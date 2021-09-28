Wicked Kitchen Launches First-to-Market Vegan Lamb

UK’s Wicked Kitchen, created by Chef Derek Sarno, has launched a No-Lamb Roast with Pomegranate Glaze, which is now available in Tesco stores across the UK. Sarno confirms this is the first-to-market plant-based roast lamb product; whilst there do exist some gyro style strips made by various producers, this does appear to be the very first whole cut lamb roast made from plants.

“Chef crafted with king oyster mushrooms, and a pea and wheat protein blend. Shredding ready and perfect for mid-week or Sunday Roasts, Middle Eastern-inspired wraps or some fancy pants tacos!” says the chef, who prior to his position as Director of Plant-Based Innovation for Tesco and Developer/Co-Founder of Wicked Kitchen, was the Senior Global Executive Chef for Whole Foods Market, where he oversaw global recipe development for the company’s healthy eating initiative.

Following Wicked Kitchen’s $14 million Series A funding round this summer, the brand made its debut in the US, rolling out into 2,500 outlets— the largest plant-based product launch the country has ever seen. The US product line offers over 20 products and is available in all Kroger outlets, America’s largest supermarket chain by revenue, as well as Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing natural and organic retailers in the US.

Share article: share

share

share

email