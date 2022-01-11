Wienerschnitzel Launches Field Roast Vegan Hot Dogs Across All Locations Following Successful Trial

American hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel announces the company is bringing Field Roast’s plant-based hot dogs to all 327 locations for a limited time.

The dogs can be made vegan by ordering without dairy-based cheese. Billed as “The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain”, Wienerschnitzel says the national expansion follows a successful market trial at 30 regional units.

The brand’s new Veggie Dogs feature a Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog served in three different styles:

Backyard (With dairy-based American cheese, pickle spear, tomato, ketchup, and mustard)

Barbeque (Barbecue sauce, pickle spear, onions)

Chicago (Tomato, pickle spear, peppers, onions, relish, mustard, and celery salt).

Field Roast’s Signature Stadium Dogs are crafted from a blend of pea protein and spices, and cooked in small batches over hardwood smoke. The plant-based Veggie Dogs offer the same grilled taste and protein content as traditional hot dogs, but with zero cholesterol or trans fats, says Field Roast.

Guilt-free hot dogs

According to a press release, Americans consume about 20 billion hot dogs per year, and three out of four prefer their hot dogs grilled, as Wienerschnitzel cooks them.

With the Field Roast partnership, consumers seeking a plant-based alternative can now enjoy the classic taste of a beefy Wienerschnitzel dog.

“We’re excited to bring the Field Roast plant-based dogs systemwide following the great consumer response in our in-market tests across California, Texas and New Mexico,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer of Wienerschnitzel. “Consumers are eager to try plant-based options, and those who have tried our Veggie Dogs keep coming back for more. We look forward to making the product even more accessible with this national expansion.”

Field Roast, which is owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, also commented on the brand’s latest fast-food success: “Few foods stir passion like hot dogs, and we’re proud to satisfy that all-American hot dog craving for plant-based consumers nationwide through our continued partnership with Wienerschnitzel,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “It’s an honor to partner with such a popular and iconic restaurant chain where hot dogs aren’t just an option – they’re the menu’s focus.”