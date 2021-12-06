Wonderlab’s Doozy Pots Launches Vegan Gelato Made With Oats and Hemp

US brand Wonderlab’s Doozy Pots has launched vegan gelato made with oats and hemp hearts. It comes in four flavours — Chocolate Mint Chip, Chocolate Raspberry Swirl, Banana Cinnamon Date Swirl, and Smooth Coffee.

While most vegan ice creams get their creamy texture from coconut milk or vegetable oils, these ingredients can be unsustainable and high in saturated fat. Wonderlab’s Doozy Pots uses oats and hemp to create a healthy, planet-friendly base, which it combines with other organic, regenerative, and fair trade ingredients.

The product’s packaging is also sustainable, made from 35% post-consumer recycled fibers. The company was co-founded by Kirsten Sutaria, a food scientist who spent almost a decade developing flavours for Ben & Jerry’s, and her partner Karl Sutaria.

While other companies have launched ice creams with unusual base ingredients like chickpeas, fava beans, sunflower butter, and bananas, hemp hearts stand out as a unique choice. Last year, trends analyst Nicola Spalding told vegconomist that Wonderlab’s Doozy Pots was a plant-based dessert brand to watch.

Wonderlab’s gelato is now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market and several independent grocers, including Heinen’s in Ohio and both Erewhon and Jimbo’s Naturally in California.

“Using our versatile hemp and oat blend allows us to make a frozen dessert that is just sweet enough and reminiscent of old-world Italian gelato without the saturated fat from dairy or coconut,” said co-founder Kirsten Sutaria.