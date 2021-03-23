World’s Largest Plant-Based Restaurant Chain, Copper Branch, Launches Breakfast Menu With JUST Egg & Field Roast

Copper Branch, the largest plant-based restaurant chain in the world with over 40 locations across Canada, USA and Western Europe, announces it will debut an All-Day Breakfast menu on March 29th across all stores, featuring a unique line of high protein & gluten-free Pumpernickel Bagel Sandwiches containing JUST Egg and Field Roast.

Eat Just reveals that Canada is one of the most requested markets for JUST Egg, which launched in major Canadian retailers earlier this month and has become the fastest-growing egg brand in the United States. Other early JUST Egg foodservice partners include Leopold’s Tavern, with restaurants in four Canadian provinces, as well as several regional retailers which will incorporate the product onto their menus.

The new breakfast menu will feature four Pumpernickel Bagel Sandwiches: the TBLT (Tempeh Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce); Tempeh Bacon & JUST Egg; Field Roast Plant-Based Breakfast Patty & JUST Egg; and the Ultimate Bagel Sandwich made with JUST Egg and Field Roast Plant-Based Breakfast Patty, then topped with a Hash Brown and Vegan Cheese. The All-Day Breakfast menu also features a JUST Egg South West Wrap, Bagel with Vegan Boursin Cream Cheeze, Avocado Toast, and Overnight Oats.

Trish Paterson, CEO of Copper Branch, states “We are excited to launch our new All-Day Breakfast menu, an initiative we have been working hard on developing in partnership with such incredible and nationally-recognized plant-based brands like Field Roast and Eat Just! We are proud of the exciting and innovative new Breakfast menu items and can’t wait for our customers to enjoy them.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Copper Branch as one of our very first restaurant partners in bringing JUST Egg to the Canadian market,” said Matt Riley, SVP of Global Partnerships at Eat Just. “The establishment’s commitment to delivering better-for-you plant-based options, without sacrificing on taste or quality, aligns with our own mission in making delicious, healthier and more sustainable food products accessible to all. The new All-Day Breakfast menu meets growing demand for convenient breakfast options made from plants, that are available throughout the day.”



