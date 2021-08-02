Zoglo’s Incredible Food Corp Launches 12 New Products For Canadian Market

Zoglo’s Incredible Food Corp. announces the introduction of 12 new plant-based food products from its Incredible™ product line into the Canadian retail market, including shawarma, meatballs, chicken tenders and strips.

Zoglo’s Incredible Food Corp. is a private plant-based food company based in Toronto which offers plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes made with Non-GMO Soy or Non-GMO Beans such as peas, fava beans and mung beans. Over the past 25 years, its products have been in distribution in over 700 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe.

“We are very pleased to be expanding our product line in Canada and look forward to Zoglo’s continuing to penetrate the market and becoming a household food brand.” commented CEO, Anthony Morello. “By leveraging Zoglo’s industry-leading technology, we are able to provide consumers with choices that cater to their unique taste profile, effectively changing the landscape of plant-based foods.”

