Abbot Kinney’s Launches Vegan Alternative to Skyr

Dutch company Abbot Kinney’s, a market leader in organic almond and coconut yogurts, milk, and ice creams, has launched an NPD within its yogurt category: the Skyr Protein Coconut, a vegan and ethical version of skyr.

Traditional skyr is consumed similarly to yogurt, although it is considered a whipped cheese due to its composition. The brand explains that its original version is made from skimmed animal milk and active bacteria that ferment it until it achieves its characteristic thick and creamy texture.

Abbot Kinney’s skyr provides seven grams of protein per 150g serving to compete with the traditional product. It also contains active ferments that are said to contribute to the microbiota balance. All its ingredients are 100% organic, and the product is free of added sugars or artificial additives.

Flipping the standard

Wessanen Benelux, a B-Corp multinational food company focused on organic foods headquartered in the Netherlands, acquired Abbot Kinney’s in 2018. The plant-based brand was founded in 2014 to offer tasty alternatives to dairy products with the best ingredients. Only a few years after launching, the company became a leader in its category across the Netherlands and around Europe.

According to the brand, despite being more sustainable, animal-friendly, and healthier than animal dairy, plant-based dairy alternatives currently comprise only 11% of the overall dairy demand. Based on this, the company’s mission has become to flip the standard and make traditional dairy the alternative.

“Discover our latest innovation from Abbot Kinney’s: the Skyr Protein Coconut! A delicious plant-based protein alternative to skyr, enriched with a fresh coconut flavor. Let yourself be pampered by the creamy, firm texture and enjoy 7 grams of protein per serving! 100% organic and free of added sugars,” said Wessanen Benelux on social media.

Abbot Kinney’s new plant-based alternative to skyr is available in various European markets, including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.