Red Meat Giant ABP Expands Plant-Based Dopsu Range With Mince & Meatballs

Irish meat producer ABP Group has added to its plant-based Dopsu range with two new products — No-Beef Balls and No-Beef Mince.

The meat alternatives are made from wheat protein and are now available at Asda stores in the UK. The launch is accompanied by a marketing campaign featuring TV personality Fred Sirieix, who is a Dopsu brand ambassador.

“Dopsu’s range cooks and tastes just like meat, so people can create their favourite meals without compromising on a meat lovers’ experience. It is affordable, convenient, and helps to reduce wastage for diners who are turning to foods that fit with a more sustainable lifestyle,” Abigail Flynn, brand manager at Dopsu, told The Grocer.

Positive reception

The Dopsu range was first introduced in 2021, featuring alternatives to beef, chicken, duck, lamb, and pork pieces. ABP said it had decided to branch out into plant-based products after seeing the meat-free category double in five years. The company initially launched its meat alternatives for food service, where they were very positively received. A retail launch then followed.



In June of last year, Dopsu published research showing that more than half of over-65s in the UK (54%) were looking to reduce the amount of meat in their diets. This was almost as high as the figure for millennials (57%).

“It is clear that demand for meat alternatives is not waning as more and more consumers switch to a flexitarian diet,” Flynn continued. “The new listing in Asda for the two additions to the Dopsu range demonstrates the relevance of our NPD as consumers seek plant-based alternatives to some of their favourite meat-based dishes.”