Agrocorp International Launches Singapore’s First Locally Produced Vegan Cheese

Agrocorp International, a Singapore-based global agrifood supplier and parent company of the plant-based brand HerbYvore, has launched HerbY-Cheese — the first vegan cheese range developed in Singapore that mimics dairy cheese.

In 2021, Agrocorp launched its HerbYvore brand in Singapore, debuting a vegan paneer made with pea protein processed at the company’s Canadian factory. Now, as part of Singapore’s “30 by 30” goals to produce local sustainable foods, Agrocorp received support from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Enterprise Singapore to develop the new products.

The cheeses were produced and tested at SIT’s subsidiary, FoodPlant, to carry out small-batch production for pilot testing of local markets before large-scale manufacturing begins, reports Straits Times.

The new range — Just Like Parme, HerbY-Cheese Mozzarella, and HerbY-Cheese Cheddar — said to melt and grate like dairy cheese, is made with peas to offer a nut and soy-free alternative. HerbY-Cheese is available on HerbYvore’s website, Green Butchery’s online store, The Green Collective SG, and Everyday Vegan Grocer.

Alt proteins in Singapore

Since Singapore launched its “30 by 30” initiative in 2019, the country has become a hub for alternative proteins. Recently Roquette opened a customer center to support clients with plant-based innovations that suit the Asian palate. Shandy Global and Yumeat continue to expand their plant-based portfolios with NPDs such as tuna and shawarma.

A small city-state without enough agricultural land, Singapore is betting on cell ag to produce meat or coffee in the near future. Examples include the local companies, Meatiply, specializing in hybrid cultivated meats; ImpacFat, which claims to be the first food tech company to develop cultivated fish fat; and Prefer, which uses a novel fermentation process to make bean-free ground coffee.

And recently, a research team from the National University of Singapore (NUS) successfully used plant proteins to 3D-print edible scaffolds for the cultivated meat industry.

The scene is so active in Singapore that the APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture selected the country to host a cultivated meat pavilion during the annual Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia.

Mr. Alvin Tan, Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said at the HerbY-Cheese launch: “Alternative proteins today are more affordable, tastier, healthier, and also, a more sustainable food source.”