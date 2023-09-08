Albert Heijn Launches AH Terra: The Largest Selection of Plant-Based Options in the Netherlands

Albert Heijn (AH), the leading supermarket chain in the Netherlands, has launched AH Terra, an own-label plant-based line comprising 200 products, including 58 NPDs — the largest and most diverse selection of plant-based options available, claims AH.

The new AH Terra line encompasses various plant-based categories: milk, cheese, margarine, alt meat, seafood, vegetable spreads, snacks, and appetizers. The first AH Terra products, including margarine, milk, cheese slices, and vegetable spreads, are already available nationwide.

Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn, comments: “By leading the protein transition and expanding our range with plant-based proteins, we offer our customers the opportunity to make more conscious and sustainable choices. The introduction of own-brand line AH Terra makes plant-based food and drink even easier.”

The protein transition

The new launch aims to encourage consumers, especially flexitarians, to eat more plants and less animal-based protein as part of the chain’s goals toward “the protein transition” for a sustainable food system.

The retailer targets 50% of protein sales from vegetable sources by 2025, further increasing to 60% by 2030. Currently, the proportion stands at 44%, explains Albert Heijn. In the coming years, AH Terra will broaden its initial range to offer more alternatives and reach its objectives.

Tasty, affordable, and top quality

From the 2nd of October, AH Premium customers will receive a 10% discount on the entire AH Terra range. According to the statement, more than 25% of the available options have budget-friendly prices to attract consumers to opt for plant-based meals for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

“The products are tasty, affordable and top quality. There is a plant-based alternative available for every meal; breakfast, lunch, dinner or between meals. If everyone already eats plant-based one day a week, a huge step can be made in the protein transition,” adds van Egmond.