Aldi UK Launches Vegan Christmas Range Including Roast & Cheese Selection

Aldi UK has revealed its vegan Christmas range for 2022, featuring the most popular products from previous years and a selection of new ones.

Mains will include:

No Turkey Roast — a soy-based joint with chestnut and cranberry stuffing, topped with plant-based bacon.

a soy-based joint with chestnut and cranberry stuffing, topped with plant-based bacon. No Beef Wellington — a soy mixture covered in creamy mushroom paste and encased in puff pastry.

a soy mixture covered in creamy mushroom paste and encased in puff pastry. Nut Roast — Walnuts and roasted vegetables with cranberry sauce and plant-based Camembert.

Walnuts and roasted vegetables with cranberry sauce and plant-based Camembert. Vegan Festive Wreath — a dish consisting of butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, and chestnuts, topped with a cranberry glaze, orange slices, and rosemary.

Sides and snacks

The mains can be accompanied by Aldi’s No Pigs in Blankets, vegan stuffing balls, and plant-based gravy. The chain has also introduced a new range of canapés, with three alt meat options — No Chicken, No Pork, and No Fish Bites — alongside Cauliflower Popcorn and Sweet Potato Bites.

Finally, Aldi will offer a vegan cheese selection pack and plant-based truffles in two flavours — salted caramel and caramelised biscuit.

“Aldi has increased its vegan range this year after seeing sales rocket in 2021, ensuring there’s a festive feast fit for everyone this Christmas!” said the supermarket.

Vegan Christmas in the UK

UK supermarkets are expanding their vegan Christmas ranges every year, with M&S adding reindeer-decorated steamed buns, a mushroom parfait, brioches, vegetable bakes, and a cookie dessert to last year’s range of vegan roasts and sides.

Asda recently unveiled its largest vegan Christmas offering to date, featuring a “turkey” crown, breaded plant-based Brie, and chocolate baubles. The retailer also offers vegan mince pies, Christmas puddings, and festive cookies.

“From show-stopping mains and luxury desserts to moreish party nibbles, Asda’s new range of vegan Christmas treats means there’s something for everyone this festive season,” said the supermarket.