The Alternative Proteins Regulatory Tracker: New Tool Provides Up-to-Date Information For Sector

Dentons, which claims to be the largest multinational law firm in the world, announces the Alternative Proteins Regulatory Tracker, a new tool for companies operating in the alt protein space providing an overview of global regulatory regimes for the sector.

According to the law firm, since its launch in January 2023, the tracker covers ten jurisdictions, including the EU and its 27 member states, with more jurisdictions to follow.

The tracker will help companies with the following:

Staying up-to-date with changes in the regulatory regimes for alternative proteins in different jurisdictions

Comparing the regulatory approaches of different governments

Staying informed about new developments in regulatory regimes for alternative proteins

Dentons explains that food manufacturers often face restrictions concerning the designation and labelling of alternative protein products. “The regulatory pathway for bringing alternative protein products onto the market differs from country to country,” it adds.

“Alternative proteins are experiencing unparalleled growth worldwide. This shift to more plant-based and sustainable food is in line with efforts to bolster food security and reduce emissions as an instrument in the fight against climate change. Many new and innovative cultured meat and dairy products and sophisticated plant-based alternatives, such as precision-fermented products, are close to market entry or are already pressing into global markets. Global food systems are changing,” Dentons says on its website.