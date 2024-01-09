Armored Fresh Reveals Latest Zero-Dairy Innovation: Oat Milk Pepper Jack Slices

Armored Fresh, a foodtech company based in South Korea and the USA which specializes in veganized American cheese slices for the US market, recently added Oat Milk Pepper Jack Slices to its portfolio of zero-dairy cheese products.

The new slices leverage the brand’s patented technologies and contain jalapeños and oat milk for a “perfectly melty” and savory cheese that is said to offer an identical taste and texture to animal-based pepper jack cheeses on the market.

Established in 2001, the company operates under the parent company Yangyoo Co., Ltd. The company has developed a range of innovative almond-based products using patented fermentation processes designed to overcome common challenges in the alternative dairy industry, such as taste and meltability, making their products more appealing to consumers who are accustomed to the characteristics of dairy cheese.

​​In recent years, Armored Fresh has been expanding its retail presence in the United States, increasing its footprint for products like Almond Milk American Cheese Slices. The expansion includes partnerships with various retail chains such as Fresh Thyme Market, Town and Country Foods, and Fred Meyer.

​Armored Fresh previously broke through the zero-dairy cheese industry with its well-loved lineup of products including cubed cheeses, Oat Milk American Slices, and Almond Milk American Slices. With plans to ultimately replace the consumption of animal dairy products, Armored Fresh is expanding the range of consumer choices through its fermentation technologies and cutting-edge product formulations.

More than simply “alternatives”

“In order to start making an impact on the planet at a greater scale, consumers need to have better options that aren’t simply alternatives to dairy-based foods, but that they truly crave because they’re so delicious they can’t tell the difference,” said Armored Fresh CEO, Rudy Yoo. “From day one we have focused on taste and other senses like smell and mouthfeel to create outstanding zero-dairy cheeses that rival traditional dairy. Our new Oat Milk Pepper Jack slices are one of our most exciting launches yet, and we can’t wait for people to put them to the taste test!”

Armored Fresh cheeses are available at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Fresh Thyme Market, Town and Country Foods, and Fred Meyer, as well as foodservice partners. For more information, visit www.armoredfresh.com.

