Asda Launches Vegan BBQ Range Including Korean Wings

UK retailer Asda – the 8th most popular supermarket in the UK – has launched a vegan BBQ range with prices starting from £2, rolling out into brick and mortar stores and online retail from this week.

Asda’s vegan firsts

Asda first launched its first own-brand vegan range — Plant Based — in January of 2020. And in the September of the same year, the retailer went on to launch over a hundred new vegan products, placing them together with the existing plant-based range to create the first dedicated vegan aisle in a UK supermarket.

In Veganuary 2021 Asda even trialled the first vegan butcher counter in a UK supermarket, adding vegan bacon, bean burgers and meat-free meatballs added to its product range.

The new BBQ range includes:

Plant Based Meat-Free Classic Burgers – £2.50

Korean flavoured Plant Based Meat-Free Chicken Wings with sweet chilli sauce, £2.50.

Corn Ribs with Garlic Dressing

Plant Based Moroccan Lamb Koftas, £2.75.

Plant Based Meat-Free Chilli ‘Sheese®’ Sausages – £2.50

Plant Based Battered Fishless Prawns with Sweet Chili Dip – £2.35

Extra Special Melt in the Middle Pesto Fishless Cakes – £3.00

Vegan Tempura Nests with Sweet Chili Dip​ – £2.50

Asda becoming retail home for plant pioneers

Asda is home to several plant-based brands such as Oumph! and THIS. Vegconomist favourites Clive’s Purely Plants and One Planet Pizza rolled their products out into Asda stores this March and April respectively, with OPP co-founder Mike Hill stating to vegconomist at the time: “This national Asda listing is exactly what we needed to continue to accelerate the business.”