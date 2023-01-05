Asda to Launch Over 110 New Plant-Based Products in 2023

UK supermarket chain Asda is set to introduce a huge selection of new plant-based products this year, spread across two different ranges.

The brand new OMV! range offers “decadent, tasty treats”, including meat alternatives such as Hot & Spicy No Chicken Burgers and No Pork Caramelised Red Onion Sausages. It will also include ready meals like plant-based macaroni cheese and the No Prawn Sandwich, along with sweet treats such as Choc Brownies and the Salted Fudge Chocolate Bar.

86 products for Veganuary

Meanwhile, Asda’s nutritionally balanced Plant Based range will be expanded with new options including bacon-style rashers and a Chick*n Caesar Wrap. The latter features flame-grilled soy protein pieces, vegan Caesar-style mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, gherkins, and vegan Italian-style hard cheese.

86 products will launch this month in time for Veganuary, with the remainder following later in the year. The news comes less than two months after Asda debuted its largest-ever plant-based Christmas range.

Brits cut down on animal products

Other UK supermarkets are also expanding their plant-based ranges for Veganuary. Aldi recently launched a huge selection of new products as part of its Plant Menu range, including steak, fish cakes, battered sausages, and tofu.

Research suggests that almost one in four UK consumers have reduced their consumption of animal products, with ethical concerns, the pandemic, and the cost of living crisis as the main motivators. 71% of Brits say they have heard of Veganuary, and 9% have tried the challenge at least once.

“The events of the last two years have highlighted to shoppers that there are more ethical and compassionate ways we can live – and these days, supermarkets are only too happy to provide them,” said Louisianna Waring, Senior Insight and Policy Officer at The Vegan Society.