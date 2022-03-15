Australia: Impossible Foods Beefs Up its Presence & v2food Debuts Plant-Based Chicken

The Impossible Foods beef range becomes available in supermarkets all over Australia, in the same week that v2food announces the upcoming launch of a plant-based chicken line including vegan nuggets, tenders, and schnitzel.

“63% of Aussies are now open to buying plant-based meat”

After the success of its plant-based mince, burgers, and sausages, the new Australian-made chicken range from v2food will be hitting retail in May this year. “Recent data tells us that 63% of Aussies are now open to buying plant-based meat as long as it tastes good,” explains CEO Nick Hazell, “In order to make a real difference to our planet, we need to create delicious, sustainable alternatives of the foods we love to make the switch easy and tasty for meat lovers”.

After raising total funds of US$138 million, v2food is the most funded alt protein producer in Australia, with the company reporting that in just two and a half years its value has increased to over $500 million. The alt meat brand has also expanded into China, recently announcing strategic partnerships with three major Chinese food manufacturers and a food content service platform.

Impossible Beef now in Australian retail



V2foods’ products now go head to head with Impossible Foods in the Australian market as Impossible Foods Beef makes its way into Australian retail channels.

The rollout into over 800 Woolworths stores around the country marks the first time Impossible Beef, in both mince and burger patties, can be purchased by consumers in Australia.

The Impossible Foods launch into Australia and New Zealand has been a long time coming, as regulatory approval had to be achieved from the countries’ regulatory body FSANZ for Impossible Foods’ key ingredient: heme. The heme ingredient is now the center of a heated legal battle between the alt meat leader and US plant-based company Motif Foodworks.