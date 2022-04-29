Berkano Foods Partners with Countdown Supermarkets to Launch New Zealand’s “Most Affordable” Vegan Meals

Berkano Foods, the New Zealand plant-based brand, has launched phantom brand Harmless Food Co in partnership with Countdown supermarkets. Berkano has developed a proprietary alt chicken for the launch of the new range in Countdown with the goal of reaching price parity with conventional chicken.

Founded by Kiwi entrepreneurs and Forbes 30 Under 30 listees Britteny Bryan and Nicholas Harlow, Berkano Foods specializes in DTC frozen vegan ready meals and has launched Harmless Food Co using its new alt chicken development. Harmless is a phantom brand, meaning not quite a private label, but manufactured exclusively for Countdown with Berkano retaining full ownership.

There are four SKUs in the new Harmless Food Co range all priced at NZD$8.00 (USD$5.30) available now. Last year saw Berkano move into a new facility in Christchurch in preparation for this stage of expansion and growth. The company is reported to be focusing next on the foodservice market next while also developing its own alt beef product.

“What we’re doing is trying to disrupt the market by making plant-based food more affordable than ever before,” Harlow told Food Ticker NZ. “We’re not going to disrupt the market or build market share by offering a ‘me too’ product at the same price, we’re going to disrupt the market by getting our prices down significantly from any competition.”