BettaF!sh Launches TU-NAH Pizza in ALDI Switzerland 

German plant-based seafood brand BettaF!sh is to launch its vegan tuna pizza into ALDI Suisse supermarkets. Featuring plant-based mozzarella, the TU-NAH frozen pizza will be available across Switzerland from 6th June 2022.

BettaF!sh claims its Pizza TU-NAH is an authentic-tasting, affordable 100% plant-based, and soy-free offering made with convenience in mind. The alt tuna is sustainably produced with organic fava beans sourced from Europe and organic seaweed from Norway and Ireland. BettaF!sh was named as a finalist in the Best in Positive Impact category at the International V-Label Awards 2021.

The BettaF!sh range of TU-NAH Sandwiches is already available at ALDI Suisse in the refrigerated section, while the German alt seafood brand has also rolled out into the Austrian retail market.