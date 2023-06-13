Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) announces it is launching a new iteration of its popular Beyond Sausage, featuring a meatier, “juicier” taste and texture. The latest version is rolling out to more than 15,000 US retail stores nationwide in time for the July 4th holiday.

According to Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage ranks as the top-selling plant-based dinner sausage, and the innovation offers an enhanced flavor profile with new spices to fully recreate the taste of traditional pork sausage. In consumer testing, the brand reports consumers showed a strong preference for the newest Beyond Sausage and praised its overall flavor and texture.

Available in Brat Original, Hot Italian and Sweet Italian, the sausage is made with ingredients like peas and brown rice while offering 16 grams of protein and 40% less saturated fat than a leading brand of pork sausage, says Beyond Meat. The product is also free from cholesterol, GMOs, soy, gluten or added antibiotics or hormones.

Beyond Meat’s latest sausage is launching in time for the Fourth of July, the nation’s most popular grilling holiday, with 68% of Americans planning to host a Fourth of July BBQ.

Improving outlook

The sausage innovation follows months of new product launches and generally positive financial news for Beyond, which has slowly been improving its fiscal outlook following a difficult year in 2022.

In February, the company’s stock increased by 15% after reporting cost-cutting measures that shrunk losses and improved its margins. In April, the company’s stock reached its highest point in 52 weeks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, while better-than-expected Q1 results in May boosted its stock by 11% and led the company to open a $200M equity offering.

Beyond Meat has also introduced multiple new products around the world in 2023, including new plant-based chicken in the UK and Netherlands and Beyond Pepperoni for US food service.

The new Beyond Sausage is launching into over 15,000 US retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold and Publix. Consumers can find the latest version by looking for the “Meatier Taste” icon on packaging.

“Our next-generation Beyond Sausage reflects our commitment to relentlessly innovate until our products are indistinguishable from animal meat in taste, texture and flavor while being more nutritious and sustainable,” said Dr. Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer at Beyond Meat. “We are thrilled to introduce this latest version of Beyond Sausage during summer grilling season, enabling consumers nationwide to enjoy a classic BBQ favorite that’s better for people and the planet.”