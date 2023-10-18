Biotiful Gut Health Launches First-to-Market Oat Kefir Yogurts

The UK’s number 1 kefir brand, Biotful Gut Health, recently announced a category first in the form of a new range of Oat Kefir yogurts, made with gluten-free oats, fruit and billions of live vegan cultures.

Kefir, a yogurt-style drink (though thinner in consistency) originally hailing from the Caucasus mountains, has been consumed for more than 2,000 years. Usually produced with animal milk, the product is hugely beneficial to gut health and contains large amounts of good bacteria and yeast.

Biotiful, founded in 2012 by Natasha Bowes, is the UK pioneer of kefir products with a market share of 70% latest MAT (source: IRI 9th July 2023), stating it is on track to hit £100m retail sales value in the next two years. The company’s new oat-based kefirs will debut in Tesco, initially launching in Vanilla and Cherry flavours, created using liquidised gluten-free oats for natural fermentation, packed with billions of live cultures, calcium, added vitamin B12 and D, with no added sugar.

CEO and Founder Natasha Bowes comments, “After two years of meticulous product development work, to deliver the perfect combination of taste, texture and clean plant-based nutrition for every day, we couldn’t be more excited to launch our Biotiful Oat Kefir Yor-Gut range. With closest to the creamy dairy yogurt experience yet clean and sustainable ingredients list (significantly less saturated fat, less starch and no gums compared to the existing product in the market), we are proud of truly stand for our mission to make Gut Health accessible to all, in the simplest and most delicious way.”

The new range will be available in Tesco, RRP of £2.50 for a 350g pot.