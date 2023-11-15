Blackbird Foods Launches “Meatier” Plant-Based Pepperoni Pizza with Beyond Meat

New York’s Blackbird Foods announces the launch of a new plant-based pizza topped with Beyond Meat’s plant-based pepperoni and vegan cheese.

The brand’s Pepperoni Pizza, debuting in a new magenta packaging, is already available in the frozen aisle at The Fresh Market, Central Market, Earthfare, nationwide, and at select regions of Whole Foods across the USA.



Blackbird Foods, which manufactures most of its own pizza toppings, launched a pepperoni pizza in 2022. However, the brand decided to “refresh” its recipe to satisfy pepperoni pizza enthusiasts. The company argues that Beyond Pepperoni is “meatier,” offering a “delectable” taste and crispy edges.

“Pepperoni is one of the most popular pizza toppings, and we’re proud to provide Blackbird with a delicious, plant-based version that delivers the taste and texture of traditional pepperoni, with nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based meat,” said Shira Zackai, Head of Global Communications at Beyond Meat.

Favorites turned vegan

With its New York-style hand-tossed crust made from overnight rising dough, Blackbird Foods says it has become one of the fastest-growing frozen pizza brands in the USA. It offers six vegan flavors: Supreme, Margherita, BBQ Chick’n, Kale & Mushroom, Pepperoni, and Buffalo (made with daring’s plant-based chicken). All the company’s pizzas are said to be made with non-GMO and dairy-free ingredients.

Since launching in 2020, Blackbird has expanded its retail reach with products available in over 2,600 retailers nationwide, including several markets of Whole Foods, Target, and Sprouts, with new retailers joining the list. Its new Pepperoni Pizza joins Blackbird’s other successful vegan favorites, including the brand’s flagship product, seitan, which is available for wholesale and retail, and a new line of plant-based chicken wings in Buffalo and Korean BBQ flavors.

“I’m particularly excited about the addition of Beyond Meat’s innovative plant-based pepperoni to our pizza line. Beyond Pepperoni tastes absolutely delicious, and we think consumers will be blown away when they try it,” Emanuel Storch, Blackbird Food’s CEO, comments.