Cauldron Foods Adds Two New Flavoured Tofu Products to Popular Range

UK’s Cauldron Foods has extended its bestselling range with the launch of two new tofu products: Quick & Tasty Smoky BBQ Block and Hoisin Tofu. The new SKUs, developed by Senior Development Chef Stu Henshall, are reportedly made with sustainable soy and come with 100% recyclable packaging.

In January of this year, the company announced it had become fully carbon neutral as part of a £3 million investment and packaging / branding relaunch, stating at the time that this made Cauldron the first UK meat-free brand to achieve carbon neutrality for its entire range.

Most recently, in March 2022 the company, a subsidiary of Monde Nissin Corp which also owns UK heritage brand Quorn, entered the dairy-free category with the debut of dairy-free Greek Style Cubes.

Tom Lindley, Cauldron Business Unit Head at Cauldron Foods, states: “As consumers look for sustainable and tasty ingredients when scratch cooking we hope the addition of our Hoisin Tofu and Quick & Tasty Smoky BBQ Block allows our customers to easily delve into even more cuisines and flavour combinations. In our research, we found that 87% of people in the UK now think of the environment when choosing what they eat* so we are incredibly proud to have certified both new products as Carbon Neutral to join our overall range.

“It’s really important that as a leading plant-based food brand, we’re creating innovative and delicious new ranges to help plant-based eating become more and more accessible. These new additions are ready to cook, meaning it’s never been easier to enjoy the delights of a plant-based diet.”

Quick & Tasty Smoky BBQ Block and Hoisin Tofu are available to buy from Waitrose stores across the UK from 4th April, Ocado 11th April and Tesco 9th May.

