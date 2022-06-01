    • Luxury Chocolate Maker Venchi Launches Four Vegan Gelato Flavours

    June 1, 2022
    Chocolate maker Venchi launches vegan gelato
    Italian chocolate maker Venchi has introduced vegan versions of four of its most popular gelato flavours. The new flavours are Bronte Pistachio, Mixed Berries, Nocciola Piemonte IGP, and Lemon & Liquorice.

    The Pistachio gelato has been made vegan using a water-based cream, while the Mixed Berries flavour features a blend of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and redcurrants. Nocciola Piemonte is a plant-based version of Venchi’s much-loved traditional hazelnut gelato. Finally, Lemon & Liquorice is made with real lemon juice and is described as having an intense citrusy flavour.

    Venchi already offers a range of sorbets that are suitable for vegans, available in the flavours Mango, Strawberry, Melon, Raspberry, Lemon, and Azteco (chocolate). The new gelato flavours will be sold along with the sorbets at all Venchi’s Chocogelateria stores in New York City.

    Sacred Serve Gelato
    ©Sacred Serve

    Vegan gelato

    While gelato traditionally contains milk and butterfat, there are a growing number of plant-based versions available. Sacred Serve offers organic superfood vegan gelato in biodegradable containers, while Wonderlab’s Doozy Pots last year launched vegan gelato made with oats and hemp hearts.

    Meanwhile, foodservice gelato brand Villa Dolce recently collaborated with Perfect Day to develop an animal-free alternative made with real milk proteins. The proteins are produced using precision fermentation.

    “We’re thrilled to partner with Villa Dolce to create kinder, greener gelato and bakery products,” said Ravi Jhala, Perfect Day’s Global Head of Commercial. “With Villa Dolce’s broad reach to customers across the country, and their premium products, this collaboration is ideal for our first foray into the foodservice space.”

