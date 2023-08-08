Avocado Oil Producer Chosen Foods Launches the “First-Ever” Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar

Chosen Foods, known as the producer of America’s #1 Avocado Oil, has introduced what it describes as the first-ever Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar.

Launched for the fall season when pumpkin-spiced products begin to trend, the plant-based product (vegconomist has confirmed it is fully vegan although it is not clear on the website), the caviar is made with the brand’s 100% Pure Avocado Oil and a blend of spices, including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice.

Chosen Foods says the product, containing good fats from the avocado oil base and with no added sugar, is especially suitable as a topping for ice cream, pancakes, waffles, fresh pastries, yogurt, and cupcakes.

Novel, cruelty-free delicacies gaining popularity

The global vegan caviar market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach a valuation of over $632 million by 2032, according to a market report from last year. Demand for delicacies like caviar and foie gras without the element of cruelty are rising globally as consumers become more health- and environmentally- conscious, leading market players to innovate with plant-based ingredients to launch novel products.

Key players producing vegan caviar include Cavi Art, Next Meats, and Deli-Caviar, while Korea’s CellMEAT is working on cultivated caviar and shrimp products.

“From concept to execution, we’ve had so much fun bringing this product to life,” said Sarah Barnes, VP of Marketing at Chosen Foods. “We didn’t want to miss out on partaking in the pumpkin craze this year, so we created a new and luxurious way for consumers to experience this favorite fall flavor. We’re so excited to be in on the fun with the first ever Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar that uses 100% Pure Avocado Oil as the #1 ingredient and is anything but basic.”

Chosen Foods Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil Caviar is now available exclusively on Chosen Foods’ website for $19.99, while supplies last.