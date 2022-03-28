Clive’s Purely Plants to Launch at Asda After Being Chosen For Chain’s Incubator Program

UK-based vegan bakery Clive’s Purely Plants has been selected to be part of supermarket chain Asda’s Nurture Programme. The incubator programme helps emerging brands enter Asda stores nationwide.

Clive’s range of pies and pastries will soon be available at 72 of the chain’s stores, and shoppers will be able to vote for which products they want to stay. The range includes Clive’s new Creamy Mushroom Puff Pie and Saag Aloo Puff Pie, as well as established products such as the Chickeny Puff Pie and what the brand claims is the world’s first vegan Quiche Lorraine.

There are also gluten-free options like the Tomato & Olive Tart, Mushroom & Leek Pie, and Chickpea Tagine Pie. All Clive’s products come in plastic-free packaging.

Growth and expansion

Clive’s was founded in 1986, but has seen considerable growth within the past five years. The company transitioned from a vegetarian to a vegan brand in 2020, and vegan investment fund Veg Capital last year announced it would be acquiring a majority share in the brand. At the time, Clive’s told vegconomist that being mission-aligned with its investor was “non-negotiable”.

“We’re so excited to have been selected to be part of Asda’s Nurture Programme,” said Esther Pearson, Managing Director at Clive’s. “This is a huge milestone in our 35 year history and will mean Clive’s is more widely available than it has ever been before. We’ve gone through a huge amount of change in the past few years and the timing couldn’t be better for us, we’re ready and raring to take our products out to Asda shoppers and hope they love them as much as all our other loyal customers do.”