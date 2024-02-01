Portuguese Retailer Continente Launches New Meat and Cheese Alternatives

Portuguese supermarket chain Continente has expanded its range of meat and cheese alternatives with products from The Vegetarian Butcher and Quevana.

The retailer already offers various meat alternatives made by The Vegetarian Butcher, including burgers and nuggets. However, it has now introduced the brand’s soy-based minced meat alternative, which is high in protein and fibre and a good source of iron and vitamin B12.

Continente is also now offering semi-cured plant-based cheeses made by Spanish company Quevana. The cheeses are made from just three base ingredients — cashews, salt, and yeast — and are produced through a fermentation process similar to traditional cheese production. They are available in four flavours — original, smoked, truffle, and garlic & olive oil.

Quevana has previously found success in the Netherlands, where it is available at supermarket chain Jumbo.

Continente Food Lab

The new launches are part of Continente’s Food Lab initiative, which aims to cater to growing food trends through new product launches and dedicated in-store displays. Through the initiative, Continente became the first retailer in Portugal to introduce the Beyond Burger in 2019.

The supermarket chain also has an own-brand plant-based line called Powered by Plants, featuring a range of meat alternatives such as meatballs and burgers. Last year, the line was expanded to include dairy-free almond and coconut yogurts.

Other vegan products offered by Continente include ice creams by Valsoia and Magnum, Nurishh cheeses, Green Cuisine meat alternatives, and more.

“We want to make life easier for all of our vegetarian customers, but also for all those looking for a flexible diet between animal and vegetable protein with all the convenience and flavour, ensuring the necessary proteins for a balanced diet,” said Ana Alves, commercial director of private brands at Sonae MC (which operates Continente), in 2021.