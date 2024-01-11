Costa Coffee Partners With BOSH! to Launch New Plant-Based Range for Veganuary

British coffee chain Costa Coffee has teamed up with vegan chef duo BOSH! to launch a new range of plant-based sweet and savoury products for Veganuary.

For lunch, customers can opt for the new Plant-Based Saucy Chicken Fajita Wrap, which consists of plant-based chicken with spicy tomato sauce and roasted red peppers in a tomato tortilla wrap. Those looking for a sweet option can choose the Caramelised Biscuit Rocky Road, consisting of a dark chocolate biscuit base with marshmallows and cherries, topped with Speculoos biscuit spread, Speculoos biscuit pieces, and dark chocolate ganache. Alternatively, there is the new Double Chocolate Cookie, which is studded with dark chocolate pieces.

Existing vegan range

The new menu options are not the first products launched by BOSH! and Costa. The two companies have previously introduced four plant-based options — the Plant-Based Smokin’ BBQ Chicken Panini, Plant-Based Crackin’ Ham and Cheeze Toastie, Plant-Based Smashin’ Sausage Bap, and Chocolate and Pecan Slice. These will remain available following the new launches.

“We’re proud to be making plant-based products more accessible at Costa Coffee with an exciting collaboration with BOSH!,” said Cathy Goodwin, Head of Food Innovation at Costa Coffee.

Many of Costa’s hot drinks are vegan-friendly when ordered with plant-based milk, and the chain launched a dairy-free alternative to whipped cream last year. Costa also offered a plant-based range over the festive period, consisting of the Vegan Turkey & Trimmings Toastie, Christmas Cake Slice, and Mince Tart.

“Incredibly proud”

BOSH! was founded by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who found success after launching a vegan recipe channel on YouTube in 2016. The pair subsequently hosted ITV’s first vegan cooking show, Living on the Veg, and have published several cookbooks. They have also launched a range of retail products into supermarkets, including cakes, nutritional yeast, and brioche buns.

“Our mission is to get more plants onto more plates, and our collaboration with Costa Coffee has paved the way for easier access to delicious plant-based products across the United Kingdom. We’re incredibly proud to be working with the Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop, making it more convenient than ever for customers to enjoy flavourful plant-based options without compromising on taste or accessibility,” said Firth and Theasby.

The new range is now available at over 2,600 Costa Coffee stores across the UK.