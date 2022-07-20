    • Country Crock Extends Dairy-Free Line with Plant Cream Heavy Whipping Cream

    July 20, 2022
    Country Crock Decadent Plant Cream
    ©Country Crock

    Country Crock, an Upfield food brand known for its buttery spreads, is launching Plant Cream – a plant-based alternative to traditional heavy whipping cream. The product, which Country Crock says provides a “no-sacrifice” dairy replacement, is now available nationwide in the US at Kroger, and will be coming soon to Publix and regional retailers Albertsons, Safeway, Price Chopper, and United Supermarkets.

    Elevating recipes

    According to the brand, the new Plant Cream offers a versatile substitute that can be swapped 1:1 with dairy cream in any cooking or baking recipe. Made to add richness and depth to a wide variety of foods, the Plant Cream has 29% less saturated fat than dairy whipping cream, is soy-free, and certified plant-based by The Plant-Based Foods Association. The innovation is Country Crock’s latest extension of its dairy-free product line, which currently features Plant Butter in several varieties made with almond, olive and avocado oils. 

    Country Crock Whipped Cream + Strawberries
    ©Country Crock

    “We Defied Dairy”

    To celebrate Plant Cream’s debut, the company recently launched the “We Defied Dairy” ad campaign, which showcases the product’s qualities, and demonstrates how it provides a premium creamy taste without the “heaviness” of dairy products. The campaign is currently being aired on Connected TV, Linear TV, and digital platforms. 

    Country Crock’s parent company, Upfield B.V., is considered the largest plant-based company in the world, and owns multiple cheese, butter and spread brands including Flora, Violife, and I Can’t’ Believe It’s Not Butter.

    upfield ad
    ©Upfield

    “Country Crock Plant Cream is a must-have, secret weapon ingredient to have in the kitchen. Its versatility and delicious taste make it perfect for vegetarians, dairy intolerant or plant-curious consumers,” said Natalie Cooper, Brand Lead at Country Crock. “We believe that once consumers make the switch, they will find surprising ways to enjoy it, including reheating leftovers, making ultra-creamy pastas, or baking a delicious dessert.”

    Invalid email address

