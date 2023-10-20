New York-Based Culiraw Introduces Vegan Cheesecake Line Made from Raw Cashews

Culiraw, a New York-based vegan dessert maker, has unveiled a line of seven raw vegan cheesecakes, presenting a healthy and flavorful alternative to traditional cheesecakes.

The company’s vegan cheesecakes are crafted utilizing premium, whole, plant-based ingredients to deliver a “guilt-free” dessert experience. Raw cashews serve as the base for Culiraw’s cheesecakes, complemented by natural sweeteners such as dates, agave, and maple syrup.

Silvia Vidova, the founder of Culiraw, told vegconomist, “I can never say no to a dessert. But only when I started to care more about nutrition and wellbeing I realized that eating conventional desserts often is not a way to go.”

These plant-based creations come in seven flavors: Raspberry Chocolate, Strawberry, Mango, Blueberry, Chocolate, and Peanut Butter Chocolate, each carefully designed to mirror the richness and sweetness of traditional cheesecake.

Culiraw’s vegan cheesecakes are not confined to a niche market and are designed to cater to a diverse audience, including vegans, lactose-intolerant consumers, fitness enthusiasts, vegans, and those trying to reduce their animal product intake. The company says its desserts represent a lifestyle choice, encapsulating the essence of indulgence without compromise.

Satisfying desserts with clean ingredients

“I looked everywhere and tried everything, but I was never satisfied. It was always a choice between satisfying my cravings or eating clean. So I set myself on a mission to create delicious-tasting, satisfying desserts using only clean organic ingredients that nourish my body and support my healthy lifestyle,” Vidova commented.

The vegan cheesecakes are currently available online and in select stores in New York, Connecticut, and parts of New Jersey, including Green’s Natural Foods, Morton Williams, and Met Fresh Supermarkets, but Culiraw has ambitious expansion plans. The company is in the process of expanding its kitchen operation in Queens and intends to open a flagship store in Manhattan soon.