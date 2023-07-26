Daiya Launches Innovative Goat Cheeze and Feta Cheeze Crumbles Made with Oat Flour

Plant-based foods company Daiya Foods announces it has launched two new dairy products for the Canadian market: Goat Cheeze Flavour Crumbles and Feta Cheeze Flavour Crumbles. The Goat Cheeze marks Daiya’s first plant-based goat cheese offering, while both products are said to be the first dairy-free cheese crumbles to feature oat flour.

According to Daiya, the Goat Cheeze and Feta Cheeze varieties come fully pre-crumbled, making them a convenient topping for salads, pizza, pasta and other dishes. The crumbles are also packed in resealable, recyclable tubs and retail for an SRP of $6.49.

The company states the new cheeses are the first to utilize oat flour, which it says gives the crumbles a richer and creamier taste.

Green building and more

Daiya’s latest rollout builds on other recent successes for the Canadian company. Earlier this month, the brand announced it had received a prestigious LEED certification for its state-of-the-art facility located in Burnaby, British Columbia. Described as the largest stand-alone plant-based food production facility in North America, the building’s eco-friendly design earned it the coveted environmental distinction.

Also this year, Daiya launched a new range of pizzas and flatbreads featuring allergy-friendly chick’n shreds and revealed it was investing in multi-million dollar fermentation tech to produce better vegan cheese.

Nationwide launch

Daiya’s Goat Cheeze Flavour Crumbles and Feta Cheeze Flavour Crumbles are now available in the dairy or deli aisle of major retailers throughout Canada, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Metro Ontario and Zehrs. The products are also set to launch at Sobeys and Safeway in September.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Goat Cheeze and Feta Cheeze Flavour Crumbles to the Canadian market,” said Daiya Foods’ Chief Marketing Officer, Melanie Domer. “We pride ourselves on offering delicious and innovative cheesy plant-based products, and these new crumbles are no exception. Made with oat flour, both products offer a rich and creamy texture that is unlike anything else on the market.”