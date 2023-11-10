Daring Foods Announces US Retail Launch of 5 New Plant-Based Frozen Entrees

Daring Foods has officially launched a new line of plant-based and gluten-free frozen entrees. With the launch, the company, known for its clean-label plant-based chicken made from simple ingredients, expands its product range with convenient, plant-based ready meals.

Daring Foods originally debuted these entrees at Expo West in California in March of this year and announced plans for a retail launch, which has now materialized this week.

Ross Mackay, CEO and founder of Daring Foods, commented on the company’s mission, stating, “We’ve always been on a mission to transform the category by offering delicious plant-based options that embrace diverse tastes and dietary preferences.”

Daring’s frozen entrees offer over 16 grams of protein per meal, ranging from 350 to 460 for the entire serving. The company says they’ve been designed to cater to health-conscious consumers seeking taste, nutritional balance, and convenience, requiring only 3.5 minutes to prepare. With a focus on creating plant-based alternatives with a simple ingredient list, Daring Foods aims to meet the growing trend of consumers seeking minimally processed products made from whole foods.

The entrees come in five varieties: Spicy Fajita Plant Chicken Bowl, Teriyaki Plant Chicken Bowl, Harvest Plant Chicken Bowl, and Penne Primavera Bowl. The fifth variety is the Daring x Fly by Jing Fried Rice Plant Chicken Bowl, which is available exclusively at Target as part of a collaboration with Fly by Jing and the company’s Sichuan Chili Crisp hot sauce. Daring has also partnered with other brands over the last year, including a collaborative launch of a Buffalo Plant Chicken Pizza with Blackbird Foods.

“Our latest frozen entree bowls represent a significant step forward in redefining plant-based cuisine while staying true to our commitment to authenticity and simplicity,” commented Mackay.

Daring’s new frozen entree bowls are available in stores nationwide, including Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Publix, and Target.