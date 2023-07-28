Germany’s Leading Dairy Group DMK Group Continues Vegan Expansion with Cheese Shreds and Infant Jar Meals

After launching an oat-based dairy range last year, DMK Group, Germany’s leading dairy group, announces new additions to expand the vegan portfolio of its popular brands, MILRAM and Alete bewusst.

According to DMK, the new product expansion aims to meet the demands of consumers, particularly flexitarians, while achieving sustainable growth. By catering to the needs of flexitarians and offering a broader range of high-quality food options, the company hopes to attract more customers and capitalize on the potential for growth in this segment.

Vegan cheese shreds for gratin favorites

In August, MILRAM Green will launch Pizza-Zeit and Auflauf-Zeit, two vegan cheese products designed explicitly for grating on pizzas and casseroles. Both products are made using a blend of vegetable oils, potato starch, and pea protein.

Last September, MILRAM Food Service, another brand belonging to DMK, introduced Velander, a line of vegan cheese specifically catered to food service professionals.

“Since we entered the vegan market, the figures have developed very positively. Particularly in the market for cheese alternatives, there is not yet a wide range of products for consumers. Thanks to our know-how in cheese production and as a top supplier to the trade in terms of cheese, we know what is important and can clearly stand out from the competition with our two products,” says Carsten Habermann, COO Brand at DMK Group.

Plant-based meals for infants

Since the plant-based trend is also growing in the infant food segment, the popular brand Alete bewusst will launch its first plant-based jar meals this August. The new range includes three options: colorful vegetable rice with chickpeas, spaghetti with lentil bolognese, and potato chickpea stew.

According to DMK, the new meals, designed for infants at least one-year-old, contain 100% vegetable proteins derived from organic chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, and peas. They are sugar, salt, or flavorings-free.

“As a manufacturer of infant nutrition, it is a matter of concern for us to also provide parents with a vegan range of our meals for their little ones, thus offering them a choice within our portfolio. I am pleased that with the vegan jars we have consciously taken a first step here with our Alete brand. In the future, we want to add more vegan products to the range,” says Tim Meyerhoff, COO, Baby Food Business Unit at DMK Group.