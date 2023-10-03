Dr. Praeger’s New Crunchy Veggie Burgers Available at US Retailers Nationwide

Frozen food producer Dr. Praeger’s unveils the Dr. Praeger’s Crunchy Veggie Burger product line, designed to address consumer concerns around the texture of plant-based products.



According to a recent survey by the Plant-Based Food Association, texture is the primary factor discouraging consumers from adopting plant-based alternatives. The new Crunchy Veggie Burger product line aims to provide a crisper and more satisfying mouthfeel than the company’s other veggie burger options.



The Crunchy Burgers, which are available in Crunchy Cauliflower and Crunchy Southwestern Sweet Potato, debuted exclusively on the QVC shopping channel last month as a prelude to today’s launch to help create anticipation among consumers.



The Crunchy Veggie Burgers retain the same high-quality ingredients as the rest of Dr. Praeger’s veggie burgers. They are also made with non-GMO ingredients and certified vegan and gluten-free.

With the addition of the new burgers, Dr. Praeger’s now offers a total of 18 different veggie burger options that focus on highlighting the flavor profiles of vegetables. Joe Wilbeck, brand marketing director at Dr. Prager’s, stated, “Our consumers trust Dr. Praeger’s to deliver delicious products made with clean ingredients and real vegetables.”

In addition to the textural enhancement of the Crunchy Veggie Burgers, they are designed for convenience, with a cooking time of just a few minutes. They can be prepared using various methods, including air fryers, ovens, and stovetops.



Expanding plant-based food offerings

This launch follows Dr. Praeger’s introduction of Veggie Fries during the summer, further diversifying their range of frozen plant-based food options that include veggie nuggets, sausages, plant-based ground, and burger sliders.

Starting today, consumers can find Dr. Praeger’s Crunchy Veggie Burgers at various retailers in the United States, including Whole Foods nationwide, HEB, Sprouts, Shoprite, and Publix.