Dr. Praeger’s Launches Newest Veggie Burgers on QVC Shopping Channel

Dr. Praeger’s, an all-natural frozen foods company founded by cardiac surgeons Dr. Peter Praeger and Dr. Eric Somberg, featured on the QVC shopping channel last night, unveiling their latest veggie burger lines. The newly launched products will be available exclusively on QVC as a “prelude to an exciting retail launch in October,” according to CEO Andy Reichgut.

The two new offerings on QVC are Dr. Praeger’s 4-oz Veggie Crunch Burgers, available in two different varieties: Southwest Sweet Potato, with black bean, chipotle, and spinach, and Cauliflower, with broccoli, zucchini, and peas. These burgers further the brand’s offerings of plant-based burgers that focus on vegetables, as opposed to ingredients that mimic meat.



Reichgut, offered insights into the growing plant-based movement, telling vegconomist, “We expect to see an increase in plant-based food consumption and an increase in plant-based product variety over the next year to meet consumer demand.”

While Dr. Praeger’s does have a line of plant-protein burghers, the bulk of their products highlight the flavor profiles of vegetables including the Black Bean Quina, Super Greens, and Mushroom Risotto Veggie Burgers. Joe Wilbeck, Brand Marketing Director at Dr. Praeger’s, affirmed the trust consumers place in the brand, stating, “Our consumers trust Dr. Praeger’s to deliver delicious products made with clean ingredients and real vegetables.”

Joining the plant-based lineup on QVC

Dr. Praeger’s joins the ranks of plant-based food companies that have found success on QVC, following in the footsteps of Actual Veggies, VBites, and RightRice.

Founder Larry Praeger expressed his confidence in the company’s trajectory, stating, “Dr. Praeger’s has truly been able to meet the moment, and I’m confident it will continue to do so in this exciting next chapter.”

