Dr. Praeger’s Unveils Veggie Fries – the “Only” Frozen Fries with a Full Serving of Veggies

According to veggie-forward brand Dr. Praeger’s, the average American eats 29 pounds of fries per year* and would like to eat more vegetables than they do currently**. The frozen food producer also states that most US consumers struggle to get vegetables into their diet due to concerns about their taste and uncertainty over how to prepare them.

In response to this universal love of fries coupled with the general lack of vegetables in the US diet, Dr. Praeger’s has launched a line of veggie fries which it claims to be the only frozen fries that contain a full serving of vegetables.

The product debuts in two flavors — California Veggie Fries and Cauliflower Broccoli Veggie Fries – and are Kosher, Certified Vegan, Certified Gluten Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Founded in 1994 by a team of doctors, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods appointed CPG industry veteran Andy Reichgut as the company’s new CEO last summer, then went on to expand into a larger new headquarters in Saddle Brook, NJ, to accommodate for growth.

“Our consumers trust Dr. Praeger’s to deliver delicious products made with clean ingredients and real vegetables,” said Joe Wilbeck, Brand Marketing Director, Dr. Praeger’s. “With the launch of Veggie Fries, we are excited to be the first and only frozen fry in the market that offers consumers a full serving of vegetables.”

Veggie Fries are available now at select Target stores across the USA, as well as Giant Foods, Hannaford, Albertsons, and Giant Eagle.

