Australian Newcomer Earth Bound Debuts with Convenience Foods Covering All Meals From Scrambled Eggs to Meatballs

Earth Bound, a newcomer to the scene headquartered in New South Wales, Australia, is debuting a range of pre-mixed meals offering plant-based solutions for all three meals of the day, as sustainable foods in powdered form continue to increase in popularity amongst eco-conscious consumers globally.

Launching with a range of seven vegan pre-mixed meals which require only the addition of water and oil, Earth Bound says it has invested “immense research and development” into its initial offering. The products are free from artificial flavors, colours, and preservatives, offer a 12-month shelf life, and are “designed to deliver exceptional results in nutrition, energy, and detoxification”.

Real Australian plant-based ingredients

The products are manufactured in Silverwater, Australia and are currently available in single pouch products at TK Maxx stores across Australia, with the bundles and variety packs available at the Earth Bound online store.

“Throughout our journey, we dedicated ourselves to achieving the perfect balance of taste while replicating textures and essences,” explained Jignesh Shah, Managing Director at Oppenheimer Group. “Using real Australian plant-based ingredients, we ensured our products align with our vision for nutrition and contribute to a healthier lifestyle.”

“We are on a mission to turn Australia into a raw food country! To do that, we are committed to delivering the highest quality health and vitality products crafted from fine ingredients sourced ethically and delivered straight to your door,” says the young brand.

Powdered foods gain traction

Dried foods as alternatives to animal products go back to the eighties and nineties when TVP was hugely popular amongst vegans and vegetarians as a mince replacement, way before the rise of vegan food 2.0. Now, decades later, such consumers are far more conscious of where their food comes from, how it is packaged, its journey to supermarket shelves, and the environmental costs of same. As such, more brands are looking to dried foods as a sustainable solution.

Recently in Malaysia, GoodMorning Global unveiled a unique powdered plant-based meat called WonderMeat; several beverages and milk alternatives are now being launched in powdered format; vegan eggs have come in powdered format for several years; and in Germany, GREENFORCE offers several packet mixes such as vegan burgers, meatballs, sausages, and mince.

“Recognising the limitations of plant-based supermarket options, particularly the lack of sustained energy-focused choices, so we set out to change that with Earth Bound.” Says Jignesh Shah. “Our mission is to fill this void by offering a diverse range of vegan options that not only cater to different tastes but also prioritize providing nourishment for a healthy lifestyle.”