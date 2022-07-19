Eat Meati Launches Whole Cut, Mushroom-Based Chicken and Steak at Select Sprouts Markets

Eat Meati, the debut product line of Colorado-based Meati Foods, is launching its alternative proteins made from mushroom roots at three Sprouts Farmer Market locations in the Denver-Boulder area, with a larger rollout planned through 2022. The company is also expanding its partnership with natural fast-casual chain Birdcall.

Beginning today, Colorado shoppers can find the Meati Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet and Classic Steak in Sprouts’ refrigerated and prepared foods sections. The products are currently available at select stores in Denver (#334), Boulder (#312) and Wheat Ridge (#326). As part of Meati’s mission toward accessibility, the initial launch will be followed by a national expansion to all US Sprouts locations by the end of 2022. The brand states it plans to achieve an nationwide, omnichannel footprint by late 2023.

Meati is also expanding its partnership with Birdcall, a regional fast-casual chain with nine locations in Colorado and Arizona. Meati has been named Bircall’s official alt-protein of choice and can be ordered as a protein substitute in any Birdcall sandwich or salad.

Months of selling out

To scale production, Meati intends to move from the current Pilot Ranch to its so-called Mega Ranch this fall, which has the capacity to produce more than 45M pounds of product annually. Founded in 2017, Meati produces whole-food cutlets and steak made from mycelium, the fibrous root structure of mushrooms. Since launching DTC in March 2022, the company has reported months of record sellouts for its steak and chicken products.

In 2021, the company raised $50M in Series B to construct an 80,000 sq. ft. plant capable of replacing 4,500 cattle per day with fungi-based meat, and announced its goals to achieve $1B in sales by 2025. The brand’s luminous supporters include David Chang, Tom Colicchio, John Foraker and Sam Kass.

A “category-first”

“We’re thrilled to have the support of such well-recognized, respected and purpose-driven partners like Sprouts Farmers Market and Birdcall as we bring our category-first whole-food cutlets and steaks to shelves and plates in our home state of Colorado,” said Scott Tassani, President of Meati Foods. “Given the consistent record-breaking sellouts of our Meati products online, we’re eager to pilot on-shelf with Sprouts with an eye toward rapid expansion in the coming months.”