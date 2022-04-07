Eatplanted Partners with David Lloyd Fitness Clubs for Vegan Chicken Dishes

Eatplanted, the plant-based meat producer, has launched its first UK nationwide listing in fitness and leisure club David Lloyd. One of Europe’s leading alt meat brands, Eatplanted will launch five new dishes on the David Lloyd spring/summer menu.

The new partnership will involve Eatplanted’s award-winning plant-based chicken, as David Lloyd looks to offer its customers healthy and sustainable eating options. The additions also include two kids’ menu options to help members make planet-friendly food choices. The fitness and wellness brand has previously worked with plant-based brand Moo Free to stock its organic vegan chocolates.

Adopting a bio-structuring approach to create meat-like fibers, Eatplanted products consist of different protein sources like peas, oat, sunflowers, and use simple, natural, and clean ingredients with no additives. New menu additions include Cobb salad with Eatplanted chicken, Eatplanted chicken katsu curry, and Eatplanted chicken fajita pizza.

‘Roger Federer of alternative meats’

The Switzerland-based startup raised over 36 million Swiss francs (nearly $39M) in 2021 from investors including international footballer Yann Sommer, and recently announced the ‘Veganually’ campaign as part of its UK launch.

UK Country Manager, Matt Done, said: “David Lloyd Clubs’ members expect quality, health and taste from dishes served in their restaurants so the partnership with Eatplanted.chicken on the new menu is a natural fit. We’ve been told we are the ‘Roger Federer of alternative meats’ because of our top quality, clean ingredients so now we’ve partnered with the UK’s premier wellness and leisure brand, it must be true”.

Michele Mawhinney, F&B Product Development Manager at David Lloyd Leisure, added: “Our partnership with Eatplanted means we are offering our members the tastiest and most sustainable menu we have ever had. Our members are really enjoying tucking into our Eatplanted range of healthy protein dishes and a clear early favourite is the lemon & herb Eatplanted.chicken katsu curry.”