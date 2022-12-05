Else Debuts Full Infant and Child Nutrition Line at Fresh Thyme Markets

Else Nutrition (OTC: BABYF) announces it is launching its full range of Baby, Toddler and Kids Nutrition products at all 71 Fresh Thyme Market stores. The company’s plant-based nutrition products will be available in ten states, including IL, IA, WI, MN, MO, IN, MI, OH, KY and PA.

Fresh Thyme will offer Else Toddler, Toddler Omega, Kids Nutritional Drink in Chocolate and Vanilla, as well as three flavors of Baby Super Cereal.

“At Fresh Thyme Market, we are committed to offering our customers real food at low prices, helping people live better and healthier lives,” said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market. “Else’s plant-based food is a natural fit and will help meet our shoppers wherever they are on their wellness journey. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them in all our Fresh Thyme Market locations.”

Clean-label products

Based in Israel, Else is a food and nutrition company developing clean-label, plant-based products for infants, toddlers, children and adults. Its innovative products include the “world’s first” dairy-free and soy-free infant formula. In 2020, the company debuted in US retail, where it quickly became a huge best-seller on Amazon and expanded to Canada.

In May 2022, Else’s Super Cereal for Babies became the first US baby cereal brand to be certified heavy-metal safe, and the company successfully concluded its 2nd preclinical trial for its groundbreaking Plant Based 0-12 months infant formula.

“Most natural nutrition”

By launching at Fresh Thyme, whose customer base is focused on better-for-you foods, Else states it is optimistic about reaching new audiences, especially mothers of infants and toddlers.

“Fresh Thyme is a company based on the same values as Else of providing families with the healthiest, most natural nutrition at affordable prices,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and co-founder of Else Nutrition. “We are very excited about being in Fresh Thyme Market as we know their customers are looking for exactly what we have to offer, and the credibility from being on the shelf at Fresh Thyme will encourage many families to try Else products for the first time.”