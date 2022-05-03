    • Else Nutrition’s Super Cereal for Babies Receives First US Clean Label Certification

    May 3, 2022
    Else Nutrition Super Cereal for Babies
    ©Else Nutrition

    Else Nutrition, which develops plant-based nutrition for babies and toddlers, announces the launch of its first cereal product, Super Cereal for babies. Made to provide a sustainable, dairy-free alternative to conventional baby cereals, Super Cereal was certified heavy-metal safe by the Clean Label Project Purity Award

    Super Cereal is designed for babies six months and older and offers a nutritionally complete product that is organic, plant-based, and free from gluten and soy. Made from whole ingredients like buckwheat and almonds, it also provides 20+ essential vitamins, iron, quality proteins, fats and carbs with low sugar content. Else says the cereal is available in four flavors that can be easily prepared by mixing with warm liquids (breast milk, formula or water.) 

    Else Nutrition Baby Cereal
    ©Else Nutrition

    First to be certified

    According to Else, its products use only the cleanest ingredients sourced in the US and Europe and undergo a patented processing method to ensure purity. Thanks to these strict controls, Super Cereal was recently granted the Clean Label Project Purity Award, which tests for 400 impurities, heavy metals, and toxins like arsenic, lead and cadmium.

    Since 2020, Else has rapidly grown its presence in US retail, launching in 350 Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide, and signing with distributor UNFI to enter 30,000 retail locations. Super Cereal is currently available through Amazon and Else’s website, with a larger retail expansion coming soon. 

    Baby in Seat/ Else Cereal
    ©Else Nutritoin

    “Healthy revolution for babies and children” 

    “We’ve heard the resounding need and demand from parents and pediatricians for a clean label baby cereal,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “For many babies, the introduction of baby cereal is their first exposure to foods other than breast milk or infant formula, underscoring the importance of pure and clean options packed with nutrition. The launch of Else Super Cereal reinforces our mission to lead the clean, healthy revolution for babies and children and build a portfolio of nutrition products that meets feeding needs starting as early as infancy,” she added.

