Eroski Launches Own-Brand Vegan Range as 44% of Spanish Consumers Buy Meatless Foods

Spanish supermarket chain Eroski has introduced its first own-brand range aimed at vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians.

The Eroski Veggie line has initially launched with around 20 products, including falafel, tofu, seitan, hummus, and several varieties of plant milks. Meat alternatives such as burgers and chicken nuggets are also available, along with ready meals such as lasagne, Spanish omelette, and risotto.

More plant-based products are expected to be added later in the year. The range has been certified as animal-free by V-Label, with some products also certified organic by the EU’s Euroleaf logo.

“Commitment to health”

According to Eroski, 44% of Spanish people buy vegetarian products, while 7.8% of over-18s say they are eating a plant-forward diet. With around 10% of Spanish consumers reportedly reducing their meat consumption in recent years, the supermarket chain has previously introduced plant-based options such as Campofrío’s Magic Burger. Produced by a major meat processor, the burger was even stocked in the meat aisle.

Spain is also becoming a significant player when it comes to alt protein innovation, and was named one of the top ten European food tech nations last year. The country is home to numerous notable brands in the sector, including Heura, Cubiq Foods, and Innomy.

“Our commitment to health and sustainability seeks to expand the diversity of our offer so that consumers can find everything they need for their diet in our stores,” said Alejandro Martínez Berriochoa, Eroski’s director of health and sustainability.